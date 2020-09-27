Henry David Patterson MD, 83, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Born in Jefferson, Iowa, he was the son of the late George Alvin Patterson and Winnie Waldo Davis. He was predeceased by a brother John and sister, Margaret.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Virginia Patterson; son, John Patterson and wife Amy, daughters, Chelisa Patterson and Keli Harnage and husband Nicholas; two granddaughters, Ashlynn and Kourtney Harnage; sister, Myrta Patterson. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Dr. Patterson served in the US Airforce. Upon his graduation from the University of Nebraska he received his doctorate in medicine. He practiced in multiple fields in medicine and found a love for General Surgery. He began his career in Big Stone Gap, VA at Lonesome Pine Hospital. The majority of his career was spent at Chesapeake General Hospital. Some of his major accomplishments include: starting the laparoscopic surgery program, Medical Staff President, Member of the Chesapeake Medical Society, Chairman of multiple hospital committees. He was a proud member of the Rotary Club and Fellow of American College of Surgeons. He retired from private practice in 2005. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, learning Spanish, skiing, fishing, dancing, gardening, rooting for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, puzzles and spending time with his loved ones.
The memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to donate.ALS.org
. The family would like to give their sincere thanks to his personal caregivers for their love and compassionate care. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
