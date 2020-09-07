Howell Kent Lacy, 83, passed away on August 25th 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia. Kent, or "Lacy" to his friends, is survived by his daughter, Cris L. Lacy and his sisters Ruth L. Smith and Kay L. Brinkley.
Born in Georgia, Kent grew up in Farmville, Virginia to parents Howell E. Lacy and Nina C. Lacy - both of whom preceded him in death. From an early age, he had an innate acumen and curiosity for all things mechanical. These attributes were put to good useâ€¦first on Model A and Model T Fords, and later on his "first class" restorations of Austin Healeys. In the years between, Kent's driveway and garage were always occupied by something unique and unusual. Aided by his background in art and architecture during his tenure at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Old Dominion University, he turned all of his cars into works of art.
Influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright, Kent always favored "sleek, clean lines" over "things that look like they were made with a hatchet". In the 1970's, during Kent's stint at Everett-Waddy as a draftsman, one of his bigger projects was the interior design of the Norfolk International Airport.
"Lacy" was a true Renaissance man. In addition to his grasp of art, architecture, and automotive, he was a pilot in the Navy. He continued to fly and work on his own planes post his term of service. He was an avid fisherman - fly-fishing and bass fishing in particular. He could surprise you with a classical guitar rendition of "Malaguena" if you asked him, and he was hands down the best girls' softball coach anywhere.
Kent was known as a private person, but there was no hiding that mischievous look in his eye, or his rebellious streak. He was passionate, irreverent, funny, extremely smart, and fiercely loyal to those he loved. Kent, like his beloved Healeys, was an original - through and through. He was, and will continue to be, deeply loved, admired, and missed every single day.
In honor of the care Kent showed to animals of all kinds, in lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to ARC - Animal Rescue Corps. www.animalrescuecorps.org/donate
