Jacqueline (Jackie) Sue Hammond 77 of Moyock, NC passed away Saturday May 9, 2020. Born in Akron, Oho, She lived in the Hampton Roads area much of life and retired from the Fraternal Order of Police in 2004. She was predeceased by her parents Bernard F Smith and Ruth L Hathaway and sister Candice Oliver. She is survived by her husband William (Bill ) Hammond, Two brothers Richard and Billy Wagner, Two daughters Susan Dawson, Shelly Long and 7 grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Alblemarle Home Care for the loving care they provided during her final days. Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



