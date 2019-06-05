Virginia Beach---James T. Graybeal of Virginia Beach died at home on May 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on June 6, 1927 in Buena Vista, VA, the son of the late William T. and Nan Eller Graybeal. Following service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he graduated in 1949 from Washington & Lee University, Lexington, VA and its School of Law in 1951. After a brief period of employment with The Hercules Powder Co., he joined State Farm Insurance Co. and had a career of over 37 years in the claims management of injuries and lawsuits in Roanoke, Charlottesville, Richmond and lastly Virginia Beach, VA. He retired in June 1989. During his career he was active in the Tidewater Claims Association and shared his professional knowledge of claims management with other insurance executives.A lover of jazz, especially piano, Jim enjoyed many hours of listening with his friends who shared his passion as well as attending jazz concerts and other performances that piqued his interest. Other hobbies included traveling, attending Alumni College programs at Washington & Lee University and VMI, cooking, and the study of World War II and D-Day as he shared a special kinship having been born on June 6th, 17 years earlier. Jim was a former member of the Virginia Beach Sports Club and The Princess Anne Investment Club. He enjoyed being a member of The Princess Anne Country Club and prior to moving to Virginia Beach, was a member of Farmington Country Club, Charlottesville, and the Westwood Racquet Club, Richmond.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Priscilla (Tris) Gowen Graybeal, brothers-in-law Howerton Gowen, Jr. and wife Patricia of Lynchburg, VA, Robert M. Gowen and wife Elizabeth of Halifax, NC, and special first cousin, Adrienne Eller Kimball of Tampa, FL. He was predeceased by brothers, Lt. Col. William E. Graybeal of Buena Vista, VA and Col. Carl S. Graybeal of San Antonio, TX.A memorial service will be held Monday June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Galilee Episcopal Church, 3928 Pacific Ave., Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , VA Regional Office Federal, 210 Franklin Rd., Roanoke VA 24011. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary