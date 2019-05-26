The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Jean Marilyn (Niklason) Arnoe, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 22, 2019. Born in Brockton, MA, she was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, George, her parents, Ellis and Gerda Niklason and her sister, Barbara Niklason all of North Easton, MA. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Karen Arnoe of Norfolk, Sharon Wheeler (Buddy) of Virginia Beach, Stephen Arnoe (Antoinette) of Woodbridge, Lesa Farless (Thomas) of Chesapeake and Scott Arnoe (Lori) of Sneads Ferry, NC; grandchildren, Kristen Wheeler of Alexandria, Jennifer Wheeler of Arlington, Alexander Arnoe, Gustaf Arnoe, and Maximilian Arnoe of Woodbridge, Sarah Boltersdorf (Jonathan) of Columbia, MD, Jamie Storey of Virginia Beach, and Kyle Arnoe of Sneads Ferry, NC. Also left to cherish her memory are many relatives and friends in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina and Virginia. Jean worked at the Foxboro Company following high school graduation. Following her marriage to USAF Staff Sergeant George Arnoe, she lived in Mississippi and Texas, where 4 of the coupleâ€™s 5 children were born. Following her husbandâ€™s discharge from the Air Force, the family moved to Rhode Island where their last child was born, and in 1973 moved to their final home in Virginia Beach. She worked for the Virginia Beach Schoolâ€™s Department of Food Services, retiring as a cafeteria manager after more than 20 years. She was an avid knitter and crafter who was always eager to learn a new skill. She enjoyed all things Swedish and was a lifelong Boston fan, cheering on the Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots. She was also an avid fan of the UVA Cavaliers Basketball Team, and this yearâ€™s NCAA Championship win especially delighted her. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the devoted and compassionate doctors and nursing staff of the ICU at Sentara Leigh Hospital for their loving care of Jean. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 3900 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Virginia Beach Davis Corner Rescue Squad or the . Condolences may be made to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019
