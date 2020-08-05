1/1
Joyce Creef Luck
Joyce Creef Luck, 79, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. Joyce was a lifelong resident of the Tidewater area and truly embraced its culture. She loved the beach and everything it provided.

She was a Norview High Class of â€˜59 graduate and she retired from Virginia Power with 35 years of service. She was a tireless volunteer for the United Way of South Hampton Roads, Union Mission, Special Olympics, and St. Gregory Catholic Church. She was always willing to help everyone and was especially committed to her family. Joyce was a genuine, sweet loving woman who will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Lisa (Paul) DelDonna, Todd (Stacy) Luck, and Kevin Luck. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to Holly Utt, Tazewell DelDonna, Morgan Boecker, Grace Luck, Isabella Luck, Elisha Paulson, and Sebastian Lozada.

Her family would like to thank her dear care providers from The Citadel where she resided for the last five years.

There will be a private family memorial service due to the coronavirus pandemic. A celebration of her life will be observed when restrictions are lifted and we can all gather and remember her. Rest In Peace, Mama.

H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd. chapel is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
