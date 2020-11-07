1/1
Juanita Hyatt Gardner
Juanita Hyatt Gardner, 99, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence. A native of Gates, NC, she was the daughter of Thomas D. and Bessie Turner Hyatt. She was the widow of Staley V. Gardner. She was predeceased by a sister, Louise H. Shelton, and three brothers, Thomas, Turner, and Thurman Hyatt. She retired from Planters Peanuts as a supervisor and was the oldest member of Whaleyville United Methodist Church. She attended Messiah United Methodist Church since residing in Chesapeake. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Â She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Bill Lewter; grandchildren, Ami L. Hudson (Brandon) and Jay Lewter (Carla); and great-grandchildren Ethan, Charlotte, and Ainsley Lewter. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6312 Whaleyville Blvd., Suffolk, Virginia 23438 with social distancing and masks.Â Memorial donations may be made to Messiah United Methodist Church, 408 Dominion Commons Way, Chesapeake, VA 23322 or Whaleyville United Methodist Church. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 7, 2020.
