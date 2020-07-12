1/1
Katie Brown
On the evening of July 1, 2020, Katie Brown took to rest from this life to await the hope of the best life. Here to forever treasure her are her husband, Gene Brown, Sr.; son, Carlton Brown; Daughter, Francica Brown; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of other family. Respects can be paid from 2-6:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 during the viewing at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth

Blvd. Funeral services will be virtual on zoom hosted by Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757.628.1000
