Kenneth Elliot Linden Millington departed this life to be with the Lord on July 11th, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was born on April 27th, 1975 in Georgetown, Guyana, South America. Known as "Kenny by those who knew him well, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1980 at the tender age of five. Kenny graduated from Brooklyn Comprehensive night school in 1995.Kenny served eight years in the United States Navy, first on the USS San Jacinto (CG-56) and then on the USS Austin (LPD-4). He was honorably discharged in November 2004 as Petty Officer Third Class. One sailor who served with him on the USS Austin noted that, "Kenny was a true example of how hard work and dedication could easily set the standards for others to emulate." Kenny then worked as a civil servant for fourteen years, most recently serving as a Project Manager at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Norfolk, VA where he received many accolades for outstanding job performance.Many of Kenny's friends knew him as "Big Mills",or "Millspecs". He was very proud of his Guyanese culture including the food and the music, especially Dancehall. He was a loyal and dependable friend. He was a loving and dedicated father who made sure to attend school events and special occasions with his Sons.Kenny leaves a host of family and friends to cherish his memory. He is survived by his wife, Anita Boone-Millington; son, Daniel E. Millington ; stepsons, Rashad L. Hall, Elijah J. Hall, Isaiah D. Craft; siblings Randolph Ryan Millington, Christopher Thompson, Ryan Dexter Pollydore, Sophia Rose; father Lyttleton Pollydore and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and close friends and colleagues. Kenny was preceded in death by his mother, Marva C. Millington.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Dr. Va Beach, Va 23462 followed by an inurnment at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milners Rd. Suffolk Va 23434 at 1:30pm."Life has to end. Love Doesn't."