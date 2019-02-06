Home
Louise Law
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist
101 East Jefferson Street
Charlottesville, VA
Louise Disosway Law


Louise Disosway Law Obituary
Louise Law of Charlottesville, 83, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3 after battling cancer. Her friends and family visited her in the final days.A lifelong educator from Norfolk, Louise graduated Maury in â€˜53 and Old Dominion in â€˜57. In Charlottesville, she taught in public schools and earned a masterâ€™s in â€˜66 and doctorateâ€™s in â€˜77 in education at University of Virginia. She was a professor at Randolph Macon Womenâ€™s College in Lynchburg for 18 years.Louise was preceded in death by her parents Marie and Reuben Mangum. Surviving is her sister Marion Kyte of Virginia Beach and children Joy Call of Springfield, Denise (Craig) Rogers of Chatham, Daryl (Wanda) Law of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. and grandchildren Caleb Rogers, Connor Rogers, Lauren Law and Austin Law.The family thanks Louiseâ€™s best friend Louise Gregory for her unwavering devotion until the end.A memorial service at First United Methodist, 101 East Jefferson Street in Charlottesville with Pastor Phil Woodson officiating is set for Friday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. No graveside service is planned.www.teaguefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019
