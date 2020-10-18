1/1
Mary Norment Soscia
1926 - 2020
Mary N. Soscia laughed for the first time at two months and continued laughing for 94 years â€" through 61 years of marriage, six children, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren. And, even during the precious last 12 years of her remarkable life as she fought her last battle â€" dementia. Although she died ultimately from the ravages of dementia, the profound impact of COVID-19 hastened her death. She took her last breath on October 13, 2020, which released her from the constraints of her disease. Our mother is now at peace.

Mary was born on August 9, 1926, in Washington, D.C. to Mary Quisenberry Norment and Hillyer Gavin Norment. After graduating from Calvin Coolidge High in 1944, Mary's drive to excel and achieve took her to George Washington University. By chance, one day while taking the bus to the GWU campus, her exquisite face caught the eye of a handsome young WW II veteran Louis R Soscia, also a student at GWU. Shortly after graduating from college they married in 1950, had six children, and saw the best and worst of times during their 61 years of marriage.

Mary was tender-hearted. As such, she volunteered to provide educational services to children with special needs before they were served by the Virginia Beach public school system. Mary, was an accomplished seamstress. She crocheted, was an avid crossword player and voracious reader. Mary's children will always hold dear her strength and determination. Our mom will be most remembered for her wisdom, love of gardening, her passion to play bridge whenever the opportunity presented itself, playing classical and pop music on her piano, shopping for anything and most important of all â€" being in the company of her family for any reason.

Our mom couldn't resist the urge to tend to a plant or readjust a flower within reach. She spent hours in her garden every day, a place that gave her great satisfaction and comfort. So, it was only natural she would be destined to become a Virginia Beach Master Gardner. Mary and her husband Lou traveled extensively after they raised their children. Her favorite place in the world, second to the Amalfi Coast, Italy, was New York City.

Our mom had a characteristic throughout her adult life - she was usually late for most functions. She kept her husband Lou waiting for 10 years before she joined him in heaven. The demons of dementia are gone and she is once again with our dad but now it's forever.

Mary's family is her legacy. Her children and their children will continue to honor her life through love and respect of each other. Mary leaves behind her daughters Mary Lou (Duane), Nancy (Wes), Kathy (Lee); and sons Robert, Louis, and John (Cecelia). Additionally seven grandchildren: Rob (Melanie), Courtney, Ryan (Britni), Conor (Carly), Gavin, Marta, Molly; and two great grandchildren Brooklyn and Katie. She is survived by her brothers Hillyer G. Norment, Jr. and Albert P. Norment. Mary is preceded in death by her sister Jean Norment DeVault.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all the earth angels who helped, loved, and comforted Mary during her challenging journey with dementia.

A private family graveside celebration was held at Princess Anne Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
