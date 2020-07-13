Your family and friends love and miss you!



From Mom: "It's been two years and I still wait for you to come home and tell me about your day. I miss everything about you."



From Dylan: "I know you'll be watching over me for the rest of my life. Love you."



From Grandma: "I watched you grow from a quiet, kind and compassionate little boy into an awesome teenager with a great sense of humor and even greater laugh. Your intelligence and humility inspired me. Although I'll never get to see the next chapter, I thank God every day for the privilege and blessings of being your grandma. Thank you for all the beautiful memories. Rest in peace, my angel.



From Gramps: "No words can ever begin to express how much I miss you."



