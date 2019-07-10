The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patricia Evelyn Blake Obituary
Patricia Evelyn Blake, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 7, 2019.

Born in Boston, MA, Patricia was a member of the Sunshine Club and the Moose Lodge. She was compassionate and often went to her clientsâ€™ homes to not only style their hair, but to offer a helping hand. She had a big heart and feisty personality.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert T. and Mary A. Bennett; son, Carl Green; five sisters, Rosie, Pauline, Dottie, Betty, and Barbara; and four brothers, Bobby, Ernie, William, and Herbert. Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 15 years, Ron Blake; daughter, Diane Pantelis; son, William Green; daughters, Sandra Richardson, Julie Green Cohan, and Lori McMahon; eight grandchildren, Mary, Nicholas, Shelly, Tricia, Kristy, Mason, Charlie, and Courtney; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, John Michael Bennett; and a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Thursday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019
