Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul A. Carr Obituary
Paul Aymon Carr, 88, went to glory on Feb. 15, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1931, in Danville, Virginia to the late Paul E. and Grace S. Carr. He is predeceased by his parents, sister, Ramona Carr Parish, and brother Thomas. Paul graduated from Norview High School, served his country in the Korean War as a Sgt. in the USAF, and graduated from Va. Tech with a degree in civil engineering. He was the senior civil engineer for the city of Norfolk, retiring in 1996. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Doris Carr; children, Stephanie Carr Field, Thomas A. Carr (Maribeth), Timothy A. Carr, Pamela K. Allen Twiddy (John), Russell Keith Allen (Debi); 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Carr Rominger; and a host of other family and friends. A service to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. He will be privately laid to rest at Albert Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
