Ralph Richard Rosignolo, 78, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died Wednesday, August 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a beautiful soul, with a twinkle in his eye, who loved and celebrated life to the fullest with his family and friends. Ralph was originally from Chicago, Illinois where he met "His Bride," Elizabeth. They married on August 21, 1965. Ralph retired as a Senior Executive with Ford Motor Company after 35 years of service. He was devout in his faith and regularly gave of his time to the church and to his community. What really defined his character was his passion for his family, passing along family traditions, and time spent around the ever-expanding dinner table. Ralph loved his Chicago Cubs and traveling. He gave the best, warm hugs and always believed that "duct tape" could fix anything!
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Elizabeth; daughter Ann Mowat (Matthew); son Ralph, Jr (Suzanne); daughter Mary Telinde; daughter Kristen Worrell (Kenyon); brother Robert Rosignolo (Carol); brother-in-law of James Broad (Mary) and Mary Faul (Nick); and many nieces and nephews. He was the very proud grandpa of 7: Alexander, Kelsey, Lauren, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, and Sydney. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Dominic and Kalliope.
A funeral mass and interment will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 1968 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to a charity of your choice
in his honor. Arrangements made by Holloman-Brown Funeral Home.