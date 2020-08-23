1/1
Ralph Richard Rosignolo
Ralph Richard Rosignolo, 78, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died Wednesday, August 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a beautiful soul, with a twinkle in his eye, who loved and celebrated life to the fullest with his family and friends. Ralph was originally from Chicago, Illinois where he met "His Bride," Elizabeth. They married on August 21, 1965. Ralph retired as a Senior Executive with Ford Motor Company after 35 years of service. He was devout in his faith and regularly gave of his time to the church and to his community. What really defined his character was his passion for his family, passing along family traditions, and time spent around the ever-expanding dinner table. Ralph loved his Chicago Cubs and traveling. He gave the best, warm hugs and always believed that "duct tape" could fix anything!

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Elizabeth; daughter Ann Mowat (Matthew); son Ralph, Jr (Suzanne); daughter Mary Telinde; daughter Kristen Worrell (Kenyon); brother Robert Rosignolo (Carol); brother-in-law of James Broad (Mary) and Mary Faul (Nick); and many nieces and nephews. He was the very proud grandpa of 7: Alexander, Kelsey, Lauren, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, and Sydney. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Dominic and Kalliope.

A funeral mass and interment will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 1968 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to a charity of your choice in his honor. Arrangements made by Holloman-Brown Funeral Home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
AUG
26
Interment
12:30 PM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
We are so saddened by the loss of a great friend. He sure was the best hugger. We have lost a Nassau buddy. “ A friend we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose”. Our love to Betty and Family. Love, Joyce and Ken Mason.
Ken & Joyce. Mason
Friend
August 22, 2020
Ralph touched many lives and hearts. He was a great friend.
James Mancuso
Friend
