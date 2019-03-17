Rita Jeanette Hambrick, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, Rita met the love of her life, Gene Hambrick, while he was in port there with the Navy. They went on to get married and move to the United States where they built a family. Rita raised her children with a loving and active family life filled with faith, culture, and arts. Everything she touched was beautiful. She was artistic from a very young age, and her talents bloomed throughout her life. She was a seamstress, an artist, a talented baker and cake decorator, and a collector of many beautiful things, her favorite being angels, which she believed in deeply. Rita is survived by her four children, Gene Hambrick, Jr., Sharon Tomosovich, Donna Steward and husband Dominic, of Virginia Beach, and David Hambrick of Chesapeake; grandchildren Shane Hambrick and wife Liz, Tara Powell, Taylor Wilkinson and husband Drew, and Morgan Tomosovich; and great-grandchildren Eva and Madeline Hambrick. She is also survived by her sister Ivy Rierson of Ohio and brother Anthony Lewis of Australia. She was predeceased by her husband Gene, who passed away in 2002.The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Catholic Church of Saint Mark, 1505 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, with Father Anthony Mpungu officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the home of Sharon Tomosovich, 2257 Trant Lake Drive, Virginia Beach. A private burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary