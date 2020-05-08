Roger Thomas Crew Sr., 100, died peacefully on Tuesday May 5th, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Philip Thomas and Mamie Price Crew of Northampton County, North Carolina. He is survived by his son, Roger Thomas Crew Jr. (Kathy); daughter, Mary Louise Cox; granddaughters Virginia Dare Cox, Mallory Cox Remy (Jordan), their father Robert George Cox Jr; much anticipated great-granddaughter Gwen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Born and raised near Garysburg, North Carolina, Roger graduated and was one of the last surviving members of the Seaboard High School Class of 1937. After graduation, he relocated to Norfolk, Virginia, where he worked in various service jobs and became a shipfitter at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard before his call to military service in 1941. During World War II, he attained the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army as a member of Battery A, 237th Anti-Aircraft Artillery. He was assigned to the Southwest Pacific Theatre, surviving conflicts in New Guinea, Philippines, and the torpedo sinking of his troop ship. Following four years of service, his first sight of safe harbor was the Golden Gate Bridge which he considered to be "the prettiest thing I ever saw." Roger was honorably discharged in June 1945, returned to work at NNSY, graduated from the Apprentice School in 1950 and continued a long career as a Sheet Metal Worker, retiring in 1981 after 40 years of federal employment. Making his home in Norfolk, he married "the love of his life" Mary Virginia Schepp, in 1948. They enjoyed 30 years of marriage until her death in 1978. A long-time member of Temple Baptist Church in Norfolk, he faithfully served for many years as the secretary of the Beacon Bible Class, assisted with Sunday youth breakfasts, and volunteered to maintain the good repair and appearance of the church property. He was also a member of the Masonic Corinthian Lodge 266, Norfolk Valley of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Khedive Shriners and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3160. Roger is remembered as a hard worker throughout his life, painting houses, cutting lawns for elderly homeowners, and for his willingness to help a friend. His love of chocolate, his teasing sense of humor, his strong will and leadership will always be appreciated and remembered by family and friends. Roger was a devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed. The family extends special thanks to the caring staff at Lake Prince Woods where Roger made his home in recent years and Sentara Obici Hospital. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church (3300 Tidewater Dr., Norfolk, VA 23509), the American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice. After his service has been held, it will be available for viewing on the Parr Funeral Home website at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.