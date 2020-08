Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronnie "Vern" Ferebee, 62, of Moyock, NC died 05/01/2020. Memorial service at Twiford Memorial Chapel at 6:00 p.m. on 08/14/2020 & Moyock Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on 08/15/ 2020.



