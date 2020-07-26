Shirley Purdie Moody Shirley Purdie Moody, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Richmond and grew up in Glen Allen. She was the only child of Joseph Alcidees and Mattie Edwards Purdie, Jr. In 1948, Shirley married her childhood sweetheart, James Noel Moody, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Dennis O'Berry, and her grandson, Denny O'Berry.
Shirley was employed by the Virginia Beach City Public Schools, first as a teacher's aide, and then as an administrative assistant in the personnel department. She had various joys in her life, including cooking, traveling, playing bridge, gardening, crafting, watching golf and football, and listening to music. She greatly valued the friendships that she made and her dedication and love for her children were evident throughout her life.
She will be greatly missed by her loving children and grandchildren. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Becky Moody of Southport, NC; her daughter, Patti O'Berry of Williamsburg; her daughter, Suzanne Genz and her partner, Jeff Bodenhamer of Virginia Beach; and her daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Mark Wilde of Chesapeake. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Grace Wilde, Ryan O'Berry, and Katie Wilde, her sister-in-law, Kay Moody of Blacksburg, several nieces, and nephews, as well as her granddogs and grandcat.
The family would like to thank Patti Stublen for her care and companionship in Shirley's final months.
At Shirley's request, there will not be a service. Family and friends are invited to honor her memory by donating to the American Heart Association
or the Virginia Beach SPCA.
Arrangements are being handled by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com