1/1
Shirley Purdie Moody
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Purdie Moody Shirley Purdie Moody, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Richmond and grew up in Glen Allen. She was the only child of Joseph Alcidees and Mattie Edwards Purdie, Jr. In 1948, Shirley married her childhood sweetheart, James Noel Moody, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Dennis O'Berry, and her grandson, Denny O'Berry.

Shirley was employed by the Virginia Beach City Public Schools, first as a teacher's aide, and then as an administrative assistant in the personnel department. She had various joys in her life, including cooking, traveling, playing bridge, gardening, crafting, watching golf and football, and listening to music. She greatly valued the friendships that she made and her dedication and love for her children were evident throughout her life.

She will be greatly missed by her loving children and grandchildren. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Becky Moody of Southport, NC; her daughter, Patti O'Berry of Williamsburg; her daughter, Suzanne Genz and her partner, Jeff Bodenhamer of Virginia Beach; and her daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Mark Wilde of Chesapeake. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Grace Wilde, Ryan O'Berry, and Katie Wilde, her sister-in-law, Kay Moody of Blacksburg, several nieces, and nephews, as well as her granddogs and grandcat.

The family would like to thank Patti Stublen for her care and companionship in Shirley's final months.

At Shirley's request, there will not be a service. Family and friends are invited to honor her memory by donating to the American Heart Association or the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Arrangements are being handled by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 26, 2020
Leslie Wilde
Friend
July 26, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Leslie Wilde
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved