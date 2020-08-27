1/1
Stanley "Stan" Jordan
1927 - 2020
CHESAPEAKE - Stanley Hope Jordan, 92, passed peacefully at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in the old Parrish Memorial Hospital in Portsmouth, VA on November 7, 1927. Stan lived all his life in the Portsmouth and Chesapeake area; and graduated from Cradock High School in 1945. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served a tour in the Korean War in the early 1950's.

Stan worked in the finance business for several years and started Credit Auto Sales Inc., financing and used car business until he retired in 2000. With his daughter they started a Horse Boarding business called Quiet Acres Farm and they had several Horse Shows a year. Stan also helped his wife start her business, Quiet Shoppe Saddlery, next door to their farm.

He was very active in the Portsmouth Cosmopolitan Club, serving as President several times and was Governor of Cosmopolitan International Capital Federation.

He was predeceased by his parents, Constantine and Elizabeth Showard Jordan; his older brother, William Jordan; his son, Stanley "Chuck" Jordan; and his daughter, Cynthia Hope Jordan.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Jordan; a niece, Constance Stuart; two nephews; and several great, great nephews and nieces.

Stan was much beloved by his wife and many friends and will be missed greatly.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
