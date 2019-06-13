PORTSMOUTH- Ulys, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife, Willa N. McGlothlin; parents, Walter S. and Martha D. McGlothlin; brother, Claude McGlothlin; sisters, Bertha Cruey, Linnie Ellen Perkins, Dorothy Joyce and Maude Gilmer; and great-grandson, Bryan Bender. Ulys was a World War II Navy veteran and retired from Royster Fertilizer. He was a member of Collinswood Baptist Church and loved to greet people as they entered the church on Sunday mornings. He loved to fish and hunt with his nephew, Tommy Cruey.He is survived by his son, Ted F. McGlothlin of Portsmouth; daughters, Phyllis M. Pierce of Gloucester and Charlotte M. Jordan and husband George of Portsmouth; step-son, Lynn Burns and wife Tracey of Chesapeake; step-daughters, Debbie Robinson of Spokane, WA and Kathy Burns of Virginia Beach; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.A viewing will be at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Friday, June 14, from 7-9 PM. The service will be at 1 PM Saturday at the funeral home by Dr. Jack W. Stallings. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary