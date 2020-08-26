Violet "Vicky" G. Dailey, 98, peacefully passed away August 21, 2020. Vicky was born in London, England and immigrated to the US as a war bride. She was committed to public service in the UK and US. Vicky was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Horace C. Dailey and son, Terry O. Dailey. She is survived by her 3 sons, 2 daughters, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or to the Virginia Firefighters Association. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com
.