Violet G. "Vicky" Dailey
Violet "Vicky" G. Dailey, 98, peacefully passed away August 21, 2020. Vicky was born in London, England and immigrated to the US as a war bride. She was committed to public service in the UK and US. Vicky was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Horace C. Dailey and son, Terry O. Dailey. She is survived by her 3 sons, 2 daughters, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or to the Virginia Firefighters Association. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
