William C. Confer, Sr. 93, passed away on March 20, 2019 at home. He was born in Illinois to the late Charles E. Confer and Ruby O. Pace. He served proudly in the US Navy. During WW II he fought in the European, Pacific and Asian theatres.Mr. Confer was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara B. Confer and daughter Rebecca A. Confer. Survivors include daughters Susan C. Hangarter (Ted), Kathryn C. McKelvey (Mark), Elizabeth C. Dunbar, and son William C. Confer, Jr (Cindy). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel, Thursday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 29th, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, followed by a reception in the social hall. The burial will follow the reception at the Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church Building Fund, 712 Little Neck Rd., VA Beach, VA 23452. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019