William E. Stevens
{ "" }
William E Stevens, "Billy", passed away November 11, 2020. Born in Durham, NC, he was raised in Norfolk, VA and he resided for most of his adult life in Chesapeake, VA. Billy retired after working over 40 years for Virginia Natural Gas. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Mary Stevens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn Taylor Stevens; children, Debra A. Stevens, Cynthia M Delfin (Anthony), and William E Stevens Jr "Butch" (Tina); grandchildren, Sarah Morris, Joseph Delfin, Emily Coggeshall, William "Chad" Stevens, April Keeley; and 15 great grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 only a graveside service will be conducted at Forest Lawn Cemetery 11:30 am, Monday, November 16, 2020. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 15, 2020.
