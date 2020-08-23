1/1
William J. Wasarhaley III
William "Bill" John Wasarhaley III, 72, of Portsmouth Virginia, son to William John Wasarhaley Jr. and Katherine "Kay"Brooks Wasarhaley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24.

A native of Norfolk VA, Bill was survived by his wife, Mary Ann Wasarhaley; daughter, Jennifer Crockford & husband Kevin; step children, Bobby & Tim Loulies, and Kim Curling; grandchildren, Michael Spruill, Addison Crockford, Josh Barker Sr., Brittany & Greg Loulies and Jeremy Ritter; and 6 great grandchildren he loved dearly, Josh Jr., Kloie, Candida, ORyan, Layla, and Scotti.

A drummer since the age of 10, Bill Wasarhaley has entertained countless people of all ages. Performing in church, teaching, and singing, his love for music was as big as his heart. Bill also loved God, his family, baseball, football, and pro wrestling. The memories left with those he loved, entertained, taught, inspired, and made laugh will last for many years to come.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 1 PM at Crossroads Church (Alliance) on Portsmouth Blvd. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Crossroads Church (Alliance)
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
