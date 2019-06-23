William â€œBillâ€ Lake Milligan, 69, passed away Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. William was born in Camden, NJ to the late William and Jane Milligan. He is also predeceased by his sisters Cheryl Jefferies and Dale Douglas. Bill loved listening to various music genres, reading and learning, and being at his lake-side home and close to the ocean. Bill worked in the construction business with Sun Bay Construction. He is survived by his fiancÃ©e, Tina Cason and her children Jessica, Brandon, Joshua and Julianna and grandchildren Jordan, Mia and Harlow who he had grown to love. He is also survived by his Aunt Ruth Elton, his niece Dawn (NJ) , and nephew Howard (Florida) and nieces Tiffany, Ainsley and nephew Joshua of Virginia Beach. He will also be missed by his special friends, Jo Guenther Harry Fowler, Mark McCrary, Mike Husnay and George Mosley.



A memorial service will be conducted at 6:30pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. After the memorial service there will be a reception to fellowship with the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019