Obituary

Bryan Marcum, 60, formerly of Brooks, died on Feb. 27, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernice Marcum; and sisters, Emma Mccandleuss and Karen Bartsch.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet Marcum; daughter, Ashlee Cissell; son-in-law, Anthony Cissell; granddaughters, Layla Stetser and Ellie Cissell; brother, Fred (Debbie) Marcum; sister, Ivy Schoenbaechler; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life party was held on March 10, 2019, at the American Legion Iroquois Post 229.

Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 1, 2019

