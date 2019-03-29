Bryan Marcum, 60, formerly of Brooks, died on Feb. 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernice Marcum; and sisters, Emma Mccandleuss and Karen Bartsch.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet Marcum; daughter, Ashlee Cissell; son-in-law, Anthony Cissell; granddaughters, Layla Stetser and Ellie Cissell; brother, Fred (Debbie) Marcum; sister, Ivy Schoenbaechler; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life party was held on March 10, 2019, at the American Legion Iroquois Post 229.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 1, 2019