Dorothy Lea Crenshaw, 99, of Louisville, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Crenshaw; and parents, Zuell and Elizabeth (Simpson) Hahn.

She is survived by her son, Barry (Karen) Crenshaw; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.



