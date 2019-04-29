Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Feest. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Feest, 90, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

He was born in Indianpolis, Ind., on Oct. 3, 1928, to the late Alex and Beatrice Feest. He was an Army veteran and a member of the Gospel of the Kingdom Campground Church. Mr. Feest was a man of great faith who loved God with all his heart and soul. He lived his faith every day in everything he did. He was called by God in 1993 to oversee the needs of the Campground and his church family.

He felt blessed to be able to live his life out loving and caring for his brothers and sisters in Christ; he always made time for those who needed him. Mr. Feest was vital to the daily operations and development of the campground for many years. He was known as the kindest, gentlest man you would ever meet. Mr. Feest was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Nancy (Wilkinson) Feest; and two sisters, Ethel and Mary 'Cath'.

He is survived by his daughter, Glenda (Mark) Abercrombie; granddaughter, Kristin Abercrombie; sister, Ruth Christy; two sisters-in-law; two nieces; a nephew; and a multitude of brothers and sisters in Christ.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 15, 2019

