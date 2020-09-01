James Leslie Sr., 49, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Delbert Leslie.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Angie Hans Leslie; son, James Leslie Jr.; daughters, Ashley Leslie, Alex Cloe, Ashlyn Cloe, Elizabeth Leslie, Maegan Leslie and Angel Leslie; parents, Joe and Linda Leslie; brother, Michael (Karen) Leslie; sisters, Patricia (Jerry) Bragg, Tammy (Willie) Houchins, Kathy Eldridge, Jenny (Larry) Francis and Alisha (Eric) Higgins; three granddaughters.

Funeral services will be conducted for the immediate family only at Noon on Friday, Sept. 4, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. until Noon on Friday.



