Janet Ann Scaparo, 72, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lillian (Juanita) Gilbert; brother, Wayne Gilbert; and sister, Linda Parker.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Scaparo; son, Christopher Scaparo; daughter, Laura (Darvis) Richardson; and a grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Shepherdsville Gospel Chapel with burial in Campground Cemetery in Shepherdsville. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.



