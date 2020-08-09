1/
Janet Ann Scaparo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Ann Scaparo, 72, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lillian (Juanita) Gilbert; brother, Wayne Gilbert; and sister, Linda Parker.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Scaparo; son, Christopher Scaparo; daughter, Laura (Darvis) Richardson; and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Shepherdsville Gospel Chapel with burial in Campground Cemetery in Shepherdsville. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved