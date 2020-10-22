1/
Larry Heath
Larry Heath, 78, of Russell Springs, died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Heath and Edith (Arnold) Warren.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jean (Mattingly) Heath; sons, James (Theresa) Heath, Gene Heath, Lee (Stella) Heath and Wayne (Theresa) Heath; daughter, Vivian (Mike) Richards; 24 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlene Bunch, Anita Hundley and Rita Robinson; and brother, Lemuel Heath and Timmy Cakebread.
The family chose cremation. Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
