Larry Heath, 78, of Russell Springs, died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Heath and Edith (Arnold) Warren.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jean (Mattingly) Heath; sons, James (Theresa) Heath, Gene Heath, Lee (Stella) Heath and Wayne (Theresa) Heath; daughter, Vivian (Mike) Richards; 24 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlene Bunch, Anita Hundley and Rita Robinson; and brother, Lemuel Heath and Timmy Cakebread.

The family chose cremation. Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.



