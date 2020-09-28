1/
Leslie Coleman Crady
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Coleman Crady, 85, of Elizabethtown, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Jo Crady; grandson, Coleman Brantley Hale; parents, Leslie and Ada Jackson Crady; and sister, Marie Railey.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jo Ann Brantley Crady; son, Phillip (Loretta) Crady; daughter, Leslie (Toby) Collins; foster son, Jose Dunn; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral
11:00 AM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved