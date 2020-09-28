Leslie Coleman Crady, 85, of Elizabethtown, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Jo Crady; grandson, Coleman Brantley Hale; parents, Leslie and Ada Jackson Crady; and sister, Marie Railey.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jo Ann Brantley Crady; son, Phillip (Loretta) Crady; daughter, Leslie (Toby) Collins; foster son, Jose Dunn; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store