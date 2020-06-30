Orville R. Crigler
Orville R. Crigler, 75, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, June 29, 2020, with family by his side.
He was a former manager at Publishers Printing.
He He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Crigler; parents, Henry and Lucy (Froman) Crigler; son, J.C. Crigler; grandson, Colton Crigler; and brother, Richard Crigler.
He is survived by his son, Sam (Kim) Franke; daughters, Judith (Donnie) Bowman and Margaret Crigler; five grandchildren, Adam (Nickie) Bowman, Samantha Franke, Michael (Taylor) Bowman, Rebecca (Justin) Franke French and Heather Crigler; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Bobby (Karen) Crigler and Joe Crigler.
A prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. A memorial visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday at Hardy-Close Funeral Home.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
