Wendell Howard Allen, 81, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Colonial Health Care.
Wendell was a Baptist by faith and he attended Mount Eden Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-63 and was honorably discharged. He enjoyed spending his free time being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he tinkered with woodworking.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Allen; along with two brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary C. Allen; his children, Tammy (Larry) Jones of Louisville, Tom (Mary) Allen of Cox's Creek, Jimmy (Jessica) Allen of Elizabethtown and Sheila (Tim) Ford of Bardstown; his grandchildren, Hannah, Shawn, Kristan, Justin, Eric, Megan, Jacob, Evan and Madison; along with one great-grandchild, Liam.
The family has chosen cremation. At this time, there are no plans for services. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com. Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 6, 2020