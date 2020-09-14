1/1
Carl E. Toland
PEORIA - Carl E. Toland, age 95, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
Carl was born on January 6, 1925, in Baylis, Illinois, to William Donley and Mary Edith (Rose) Toland. He married Marjorie Delores Allensworth on December 17, 1948, in Hannibal, Missouri. She preceded him in death on December 8, 1991.
Also preceding him in death were his parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Surviving are his children, Nora (Cliff) Curtiss of Dillard, GA, Sue (Jim) Hooker of Chillicothe, IL, Carl Leroy (Terri) Toland of Grain Valley, MO, and Marjorie (Patrick) Wahlers of Dunlap, IL; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Carl served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the battle campaigns in Northern France and Germany and received two bronze battle stars and a purple heart for his service. He worked as a welder for LeTourneau Westinghouse and then for WABCO, retiring in 1985. Carl received his Bachelor's Degree in Theology in 1969 from the Illinois Baptist Institute. He was an avid walker, but his passion was flying. He started flying in 1949, and in 1997, he built his own Ultra Lite Plane.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
