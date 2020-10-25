1/1
Daniel Ash
Daniel Ash
PEORIA - Daniel Ash, age 52, of Peoria passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Born July 11, 1968, in Rock Island, he was a son to Dean and Mary (Fulscher) Ash. On October 15, 1994, he married Dana Kelly. Dan worked as a Checker for Caterpillar. He was an avid Pittsburg Steelers and Star Wars fan. He loved Ford Mustangs, steam engines, geology and all things nature. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother who will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his parents, Dean and Mary Ash of Moline; wife, Dana of Peoria; two daughters, Monica and Samantha of Peoria; one sister, Christine (Troy) Olivier of Rochester, NY; two brothers, Michael (Wendy) Ash of Mapleton and Edward Ash of Moline; seven nephews; and one niece.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, with recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Father Stephen Willard will officiate and burial will follow in Jubilee Park Cemetery.
Memorials in Dan's memory may be made to the Education Fund for his children, C/O CEFCU Bank; or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
