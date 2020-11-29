Earl Kramer
WASHINGTON - Earl R. Kramer, 91, of Washington passed away at 11:47 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on May 2, 1929, in Spencer County, IN, the son of Roy and Gladys Shrode Kramer. He married Phyllis J. Hagan on April 10, 1955, in Washington. She passed away on October 31, 1994. He was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Joseph and Richard Kramer; one brother, Donald Kramer; and one sister, Anna Marie Shourds.
Surviving are two sons, Steven (Laurie) Kramer of Washington and John (Debbie) Kramer of Delavan. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Kathryn Kramer, Anthony Kramer, Courtland Kramer, Matthew Kramer, Joshua Kramer and Nathaniel Kramer; five great-grandchildren, Lanna Bickerman, Ethan Bickerman, Madison Kramer, Eli Murray and Katelyn Kramer; and one sister, Jo Nell (Herbert) Goodman of Tennyson, IN.
Earl was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Peoria and attended and graduated from Bradley University with a degree in horology. Earl worked for International Paper Company for 20 years, retiring in 1993 as a pressman. He enjoyed genealogy, actively researching family history, gardening and spending time with his family. Earl was member of Taylor Lodge #29 AF & AM in Washington.
Private graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Pastor Jason Woolever will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation or service. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. The family encourages friends to visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
to leave condolences for the family during this unprecedented and challenging time.