Garry Scott "Little Guy" Reardon
1963 - 2020
PEORIA - Garry Scott "Little Guy" Reardon, age 56, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 6:20 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1963, in Peoria to Gary and Sherry (Jones) Reardon. They preceded him in death. Garry first married Leanne Wells. He later married Christine Wolgan, and last married Dawn Moore.
Survivors include two daughters, Megan Reardon of Peoria and Madisyn Cox of Elmwood; and three grandsons, Jackson, Caiden and Owen. He was also survived by three brothers, Brian (Heather) Reardon of Bartonville, Bradley Reardon of Peoria and Daniel (Alicia) Reardon of Washington; and his cat, Mr. Littles.
Garry was a 1982 graduate of Woodruff High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served from 1983 through 1987. When he returned home, he joined the Laborers Union Local 165 of Peoria, where he worked for over 20 years. He first started with Becker Brothers and ended with Kauffman & Sons.
Garry was an avid wrestler in high school and that passion carried over following school by helping coach the Woodruff youth wrestling program.
He was a die-hard Cubs fan and loved baseball, NASCAR and playing on local dart leagues. He also loved his family and spending time with friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of Garry's life will be Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Hanna City Sportsman's Club.
Memorials may be made to Whitney's Walk for Life.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hanna City Sportsman's Club
July 27, 2020
RIP GARY!!
