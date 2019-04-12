|
|
Jason Wall
GOODFIELD — Jason Wall, 34, of Goodfield, IL, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in a tragic home fire at his residence in Goodfield.
He was born on July 25, 1984, in Peoria, IL, to John and Helen Abel Wall.
He is survived by his mother, Helen Wall, of East Peoria; his fiancé, Katrina Alwood of Goodfield, with whom he made his home; Kyle Alwood of Goodfield, whom he was raising like his own son; one brother, John Wall of East Peoria; his grandmother, Betty Abel of Indiana; and his fiancé's family, Mike and Lori Alwood, and Samantha Alwood, all of Goodfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Wall, and his two children, also tragically taken in the fire, Daemeon and Ariel Wall.
An Army veteran, Jason served his country in several tours serving in Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He was a truck driver, driving for G&D Transfer.
Jason was an avid hunter and loved his guns and his bow and arrows. He was a member of the NRA. He loved spending time with his family and truly loved his children, so much that he gave his life trying to save theirs. He and his buddies always said "I got your six."
A celebration of Jason's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 17, 2019, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Goodfield, IL. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the services at the fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with all the final expenses. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019