Jean Garren
WEST PEORIA- Jean Garren, 88, of West Peoria passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on May 18, 1932 in Peoria to the late Earl and Jennie (Willems) Garren.
She is survived by her sister, Vivian Garren of West Peoria.
Jean worked for Bergners for 34 years. She enjoyed gardening, traveling with her sister, reading, crossword puzzles, sewing and genealogy. She was of the Lutheran faith.
Private family graveside services will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
