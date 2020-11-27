1/1
Jean Garren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Garren
WEST PEORIA- Jean Garren, 88, of West Peoria passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on May 18, 1932 in Peoria to the late Earl and Jennie (Willems) Garren.
She is survived by her sister, Vivian Garren of West Peoria.
Jean worked for Bergners for 34 years. She enjoyed gardening, traveling with her sister, reading, crossword puzzles, sewing and genealogy. She was of the Lutheran faith.
Private family graveside services will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved