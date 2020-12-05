1/1
Jerald R. "Jake" Smith
Jerald "Jake" R. Smith
EAST PEORIA - Jerald "Jake" Smith, age 84 of East Peoria passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria. He was born to Raymond and Delores (Giesler) Smith on December 24, 1935, in Peoria. He married Patricia L. Stewart on December 14, 1953, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on January 25, 2014.
Jerald is survived by his son, Walter (Tamera) Smith of East Peoria; his sister, Connie (Danny) Clark of East Peoria; and his granddaughter, Alexandria Smith of Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas N. Smith, and two sisters, Elizabeth Clark and Barbara "Bobbie" Mettam.
Jerald worked as a Caterpillar Factory Accountant for 30 years and was a member of UAW Local 974. He enjoyed fishing and especially loved being a grandpa.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public service at this time. Burial at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria will follow at a later date.
Memorials may be made to TAPS Animal Shelter in Pekin.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
