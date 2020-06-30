Joyce Lucera
PEKIN - Elsa Joyce Lucera, 73, of Pekin passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Born July 24, 1946, in Pekin to John and Mabel (Davis) Hofreiter, she married Jim Lucera on August 29, 1970, in Bartonville. They later divorced.
Surviving are two daughters, Beth Lucera of Chicago and Kate (Andre) Lucera-Thompson of Peoria; and two grandchildren, Ian and Jaycik Lucera of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Joyce worked as a teacher, principal and reading recovery specialist for Pekin Public Schools District #108. She retired in 2004.
Joyce enjoyed playing Scrabble and Yahtzee and working Jigsaw puzzles. She played bridge with a group of friends for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She was a member of the Bartonville United Methodist Church.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Erin Totten will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks will be required. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bartonville United Methodist Church, 6005 South Adams Street, Bartonville, Illinois 61607; or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014 or visit www.michaeljfox.org.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.