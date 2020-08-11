Mary Ann Yerby
PEKIN - Mary Ann Yerby, 81, of Pekin passed away at 1:31 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born Aug. 31, 1938, in Creve Coeur to Robert and Bessie (Wamsley) Carlton, she married Raymond Dean Yerby on June 24, 1981, in Peoria. He died on Sept. 20, 2016, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert Carlton, Perry Carlton and Roy "Tod" Carlton; and one sister, Bessie Jacobs.
Surviving are one daughter, Leann (Ken) Scovil of Kickapoo; two sisters, Shirley Gaisford of Bloomington and Judy (Larry) Hallar of Marquette Heights; one brother, Fred (Mary) Carlton of Astoria; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann last worked for Dr. W.C. Morgan in Pekin for many years.
A kind and generous person, Mary Ann most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also loved to travel and enjoyed wintering in Anna Maria Island, Fla., for many years. She was a longtime member of Peoria Boat Club, an avid reader and a fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Her memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Cremation will be accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637.
