Myron Albert Dempsey
PEORIA - Myron A. Dempsey, 83, of Peoria, IL passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, following a courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by his family for the past several weeks.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the church. Pastor John Hopwood will officiate. Entombment will be private.
Myron was born on February 26, 1936 at the family homestead in Gilson, IL to Loren A. and Ardella (Sniff) Dempsey. He was the youngest of three siblings. He married Phyllis J. Bolhouse on October 21, 1960 in Evergreen Park, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Dempsey and their five children; Beverly (Randall) Taylor of Dunlap, IL, Brenda Bunyard of Sand Springs, OK, Beth (Jerry) Montgomery of Dunlap, IL, Barb (Jay) Milaccio of Peoria, IL, David (Margaret) Dempsey of Peoria, IL; and five grandchildren, Delaney, Caitlin, Savannah, Logan and Colton.
Myron was preceded in his death by his parents; sister, LaWanda (Donald) England of Galva, IL, brother Derrel (Gracie) Dempsey of O'Fallon, IL; and his grandson, Drake Randall Taylor of Dunlap, IL.
He attended Knoxville IL High School, Class of 1954 and the University of Illinois Champaign College of Agriculture, Class of 1958. He met his wife Phyllis at the Chicago Union Stock Yards. Myron was a livestock order buyer and moved his family to Peoria in 1970. He then opened his own livestock order buying company at the Peoria Union Stockyard. He was a livestock judge at state and county fairs across IL for many years.
Myron lived life with a passion with many interests and hobbies. He planned adventurous yearly family vacations of both fun and education. He loved fishing, gardening, auctions, antiques and was a huge fan of the Fighting Illini football and basketball teams. Myron's love of history and antiques led him to open Dempsey's Woodshed Anteeks on Sterling Ave in Peoria. He traveled and traded for over 48 years to numerous antique shows across the country selling his collections. He was a member of the Blue & White Pottery Club and board member of the Collectors of IL Pottery. Myron was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church of Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Big Hearts Outdoors, P.O. Box 253, Dunlap, IL 61525, a charity in memory of his grandson Drake Taylor or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 IL Rte 91, Peoria, IL 61615.
Myron's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019