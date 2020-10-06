Randal Neil Peterson

PEORIA - Randy Peterson, 56, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home in Windsor, Colorado, surrounded by his family.

Randy was born on March 16, 1964, in Brookings, South Dakota, to LaVonne (Olson) and Adolph Peterson. He married Susan (Fransen) in June of 1991. They raised three daughters, Danielle (Kester), Kelly and Sydney. He has three older siblings, Jan Selken of Elkton, SD, Reid Peterson of Metamora, IL, and Mari Linden of Dunlap, IL.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering at South Dakota State University (1986) and his MBA at Bradley University (1993). He worked 30 years at Caterpillar, Inc. and two years at Woodward, Inc. in Fort Collins, CO. Randy spent his career in various engineering and leadership roles, developing advanced technology. He was a life-long learner of the sciences, both on the job and in his personal time. He was awarded 19 patents and was the recipient of numerous technical and sustainability awards. He was a true innovator, mentor, positive thinker and finisher.

In his free time, Randy continuously perfected the craft of woodworking. He designed and built numerous heirloom furniture pieces for the family home. He was committed to problem solving and efficiency in all aspects of his life; he could fix anything. Family was the center of life for Randy. Together they traveled the world, went boating and skiing in different locations yearly, and made extraordinary memories. Even with adversity, his can-do attitude and zest for life did not waver.

A memorial service will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 10720 Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL, on October 24, with COVID-19 precautions strictly enforced. The open visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and the invitation-only service will be at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Dakota State University Scholarships for Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering or University of Colorado (CU) Anschutz Lung Cancer Research Fund.



