Rodney A. Martin
1947 - 2020
Rodney A. Martin
HENRY - Rodney A. Martin, 73, of Henry passed away at 11:53 a.m. on Thursday July 9, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon, IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to Covid restrictions, private services will be held at the Henry United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on July 14, 2020.
Memorials may be given to Gateway, Henry site, or Henry United Methodist Church.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney was born on March 1, 1947, a son to William and Evelyn Martin. He married Candice Stout in Henry on September 10, 1966. She survives. Also surviving are their children, Melody (Roger) Tonarelli of Henry, Jackie Martin of Henry and Jeff Martin of Schaumburg, IL; and one brother Gerald Martin of Magnolia, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don Martin; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Martin and Sue Martin.
Rodney graduated from Magnolia-Swaney High School in 1966. He worked for B.F. Goodrich/Geon for 46 years. He retired as a Senior Safety Environmental Operator. He enjoyed all things Elvis, the New York Yankees and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He will be greatly missed.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Service
01:00 PM
Henry United Methodist Church
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
