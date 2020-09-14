Cathy Marie Crane11/03/1953 - 09/08/2020Cathy Marie Crane11/3/1953 - 9/8/2020"I'm a fighter, a person of strong faith, and I'm at peace!" This was the testimony of Cathy Marie Crane who passed away September 8, 2020.Determined to live her life with faith and the heart of a Warrior, Cathy fought stage 4 cancer with every ounce of her strength, always having a smile and kind word. Cathy made many friends during her treatment admiring the strength each person demonstrated. Her smile now shines bright in heaven.Cathy understood there is a season and time for every activity under heaven. She heard the words of her Creator, to leave her earthly tent and join family and friends in their heavenly home.Cathy is survived by her husband, Dave Crane, son Ryan, his wife Tracy, and their daughter Hayden of Lincoln, ME, son Andrew, his wife Taryn, and their 2 dogs Bristol and Fuse of Twentynine Palms, CA, and son Brent, his wife Jackie, and their sons Landon, Caleb and Elias of Lancaster, PA. They were her heart and most precious treasures.Cathy is also survived by her mother Helen Trefethen , brother Gerald Trefethen and his wife Dina and sister Cyndi Trefethen all of Maine, and several nieces and a nephew. She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Trefethen, and sister Holly Mason.She was close to her husband's family, mother in law, Edna Crane, sister in law, MaryBeth Brush, her husband John and their son John David, all of Stroudsburg, PA. She is preceded in death by her father in law, David Crane.In 1978 Cathy married Dave Crane of Stroudsburg PA. After living in the Princeton NJ area where their three sons were born and life long friendships made, they returned to Cathy's home state of Maine living in Bangor ME until their sons graduated high school. Cathy along with three other mother's, know as the "4 Moms" formed a strong bond and together watched their children become amazing adults. After moving back to Effort PA for a few years, they returned to Maine. Cathy worked in the insurance industry and legal field when in Maine and Pennsylvania.Cathy wanted to express her heartfelt appreciation to her Cancer Team from whom she received the most loving and compassionate care. The family gives a special thank you to her online support group, "Warriors for Cathy". Thank you all for your supportive words these past 2+ years.Cathy will be laid to rest on Friday September 18, 2020 with a family gathering at Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg, PA. A time to gather and reminisce will follow.The family requests that due to Covid-19, CDC guidelines be followed for masks and social distancing.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland, ME 04106 or Zion United Church of Christ, 14 N. Eighth St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. It is her hope these donations will be used towards cancer support groups.A.T. Hutchins660 Brighton Ave Portland ME 04102