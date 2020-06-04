Donald A. Schneider
06/03/2020
Donald A. Schneider, 74, of Appenzell, passed away on Wednesday, June 3 in his home.
He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Pearsol) Schneider. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in December.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Richard Schneider and the late Mabel (Van Buskirk) Schneider.
Donald was an electronics technician specialist for the Army Depot in Tobyhanna for thirty five years before retiring in 2001.
He was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He had been serving as a director for the West End Fair for thirty years.. He was a member of the Pocono Lodge #780 F&AM, as well as a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Victoria Pearsol Schneider of Maryland and her partner Igor Djeri; his grandson, Sava Schneider Djeri of Maryland; a brother, Richard Schneider of Marshalls Creek; and a sister-in-law, Betty Meckes of Kunkletown. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Smith.
A memorial graveside service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West End Fair, P.O. Box 115 Gilbert, PA 18331, the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or to Toys for Tots, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.