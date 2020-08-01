1/
Drew Roy
1992 - 2020
Drew Roy
01/17/1992 - 07/31/2020
Drew Roy, 28, of Anderson Island, Wash., died Friday in Greentown, Pa.
Born January 17, 1992, in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of Wendy Troch Hewitt and the late Gregory "Greg" Roy. He was of the Catholic faith, and a 2010 graduate of Wallenpaupack High School. He was veteran having served with the National Guard Aviation division. He was self-employed in construction and finance.
Drew was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying snowmobiling, kayaking, hunting, and fishing. He had a love of fixing things, operating equipment, cats, and most important giving advice and helping people.
He was a loving and caring, son, brother, nephew, and friend who will be deeply missed.
Surviving in addition to his mother, is one brother, Jesse Roy, one sister, Adeline Hewitt; grandmother, Sandra Roy; stepfather, Brian Hewitt; stepbrothers, Justin and Jeremy Hewitt; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, in Pine Grove Cemetery, S. Sterling. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, S. Sterling. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
