01/17/1992 - 07/31/2020

Drew Roy, 28, of Anderson Island, Wash., died Friday in Greentown, Pa.

Born January 17, 1992, in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of Wendy Troch Hewitt and the late Gregory "Greg" Roy. He was of the Catholic faith, and a 2010 graduate of Wallenpaupack High School. He was veteran having served with the National Guard Aviation division. He was self-employed in construction and finance.

Drew was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying snowmobiling, kayaking, hunting, and fishing. He had a love of fixing things, operating equipment, cats, and most important giving advice and helping people.

He was a loving and caring, son, brother, nephew, and friend who will be deeply missed.

Surviving in addition to his mother, is one brother, Jesse Roy, one sister, Adeline Hewitt; grandmother, Sandra Roy; stepfather, Brian Hewitt; stepbrothers, Justin and Jeremy Hewitt; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, in Pine Grove Cemetery, S. Sterling. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, S. Sterling. Masks and social distancing will be required.

